Nuu Debuts Dustproof, Waterproof Splash Wireless Speaker

Water and gadgets don't mix unless its the NUU Splash wireless speaker. Announced at CES 2013, the Splash speaker handles the rigors of everyday use, well, like water off a duck's back. Priced at $99.99, the speaker boasts an IP55 rating for dust and low water pressure jets, perfect for those of us who tend to be hard on their gadgets.

The 6.1 x 2.4 x 2-inch speaker doesn't take up much space. Splash has a handsome aluminum chassis that will look good on a desk or at the beach. The speaker features a pair of neodynium 40mm drivers and a passive bass radiator. A built-in microphone enables the portable device to act as a speakerphone. Although Nuu creates accessories primarily for Apple products, the Bluetooth speaker should be able to pair with most Bluetooth-enabled devices with a range of 33 ft. The company claims that the speaker can stream voice and music in clear, balanced audio.

In terms of ports, there's an auxiliary audio connector and a microUSB port. Splash speakers are charged via the included AC adapter. In terms of battery life, Nuu claims that the Splash speaker can last up to 10 hours. However the number varies according to usage. The speaker is currently available in green, gray, black and red for consumers looking for a compact wireless speaker that can take a beating.