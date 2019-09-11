New Microsoft Surface Benchmarked With Intel Ice Lake (Report)

While it's not a big surprise, Microsoft could launch its next Surface device with Intel's latest Ice Lake processors, but benchmarks of the system seem to have sprung up online ahead of any announcements.

Microsoft Surface Benchmarked

According to Windows Latest, this Geekbench benchmark is showing off a result from a machine running a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

The name of the device is “OEMJL OEMJL Product Name EV1.5A,” which seems to indicate that it's either the Surface Pr0 7 or the Surface Laptop 3. In context, Microsoft used a similar naming convention for the Surface Go when using Geekbench.

The machine nailed a 13,343 on the Geekbench 4.1 overall performance test, which is slightly behind the Surface Pro 6's Core i5 CPU (13,761). But it does surpass the Surface Laptop 2's Core i5 (12,744). Keep in mind that these aren't fair comparisons, as we don't know what other components are in the new Surface product, if this even is a Surface.

We probably won't hear much about the Surface products, apart from leaks, until Microsoft's October 2 event, so remain skeptical about everything you hear unless it's from the company itself. However, we are excited and hoping to see something beyond the scope of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

For now, we'll just have to wait until Microsoft's event in New York.