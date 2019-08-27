Microsoft Announces Oct. 2 Event: Get Ready for Surface Pro 7

New Surface devices are coming very soon.

Microsoft sent out invites today for a special Surface event in New York City on Oct 2.

Microsoft didn't say which products would be at the event, but we're expecting to see the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3.

We've been tracking the rumors around these devices for the past few months and are excited to see some of their anticipated features. The Surface Pro 7, Microsoft's next flagship detachable, could get a redesigned keyboard that is thinner than the current Type Cover while the Surface Book 3 is expected to get Turing RTX graphics. One interesting rumor floating around is that Microsoft will offer an AMD-powered version of the Laptop 3.

We're also crossing our fingers for Thunderbolt 3 ports across all of Microsoft's upcoming devices. Of course, the Surface Pro 7, Laptop 3 and Book 3 will almost certainly be powered by Intel's new 10th Gen CPUs, although we'll have to wait and see whether Microsoft chooses the 14-nanometer Comet Lake or 10-nanometer Ice Lake processors.

We wouldn't be surprised to see any of these three devices since they all follow a yearly launch schedule. What we'll really be holding our breaths for is the rumored dual-screen Surface device codenamed "Centaurus," that runs on Microsoft's long-anticipated Windows Core OS. Microsoft showed the device to The Verge earlier this year and said it was nearing release. Still, Microsoft has not confirmed when it plans to launch the devices.

Unfortunately, Microsoft's Surface Event invite doesn't give us any hints as to what the company will show off, so we'll just have to wait until Oct 2 to find out.