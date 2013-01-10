Munitio Debuts New Mobile Earphones for CES 2013

With the rise of mobile devices, headphone-makers are beginning to create products specifically for mobile. During CES 2013, Munitio unveiled its new SV Mobile Performance earphones.

Although Munitio products usually have a bullet casing motif, the SV headphones have a more traditional look. When we unboxed the earphones, we saw a bronze-colored aluminum wrapped around a band of black matte plastic. A white circular ear tip sits at the edge of each housing. The SVs have a flat, black soft-touch cord. We liked the feel of the soft-touch cord, but we really appreciated the cable's tangle-free design. The cord also features a 3-button microphone control that supports both Android and Apple devices.

When we tried the earphones on, the ear buds fit comfortably in our ears, creating an immediate seal and shutting out the ambient background noise. Munitio credits this to its propietary Silicone Hollow Point design. Powered by 9mm drivers coupled with the headphones' custom-tuned Sound Flow System, we heard loud, clear audio. As we listened to Jhene Aiko's "3:16 AM," we heard deep bass, along with Aiko's delicate mezzo-soprano. A hypnotic synthesized intstrumental rounded out the track, delivering a warm, rich performance.

Available in bronze, gray and black, the SV Mobile Performance earphones will hit store shelves in February 2013. The earphones will ship with a trio of ear tips and a carrying case.