MSI’s New ‘Raider’ Laptops Have Racing Stripes, Specs to Match

The MSI GE63VR and GE73VR have a new sports-car-influenced designs and plenty of horsepower under the hood to match. Previously the company's GE series laptops were the "Apache Pro" line, but the company is now calling these 15 and 17-inch laptops "Raiders." Both look like they are ready to do some serious damage.

The laptops use an overclocked Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU and Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU. The GE63VR's 15.6-inch screen and the GE73VR's 17-inch display are both HDR-capable, 120Hz panels with 3ms response times and cover 94-percent of the NTSC wide color gamut.

The new look has red, angular racing stripes on a black aluminum chassis, with a big bump in the middle, but maintains MSI’s design and red dragon shield.

A SteelSeries keyboard allows for custom RGB backlighting per-key, while Dynaudio speakers promise truly immersive sound.

MSI has not yet announced price or a release date. We'll update this article with more information when we see the Raiders in person at Computex Taipei.

