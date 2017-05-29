MSI's GT75VR Titan is a Laptop Chasing the Desktop Dream

Why buy a gaming desktop when you take all the desktop features with you? MSI’s new flagship laptop, the GT75VR Titan, is a beast of a gaming machine, with specs you'd normally find in a high-end desktop, such as dual GTX 1070 GPUs in SLI and a mechanical keyboard.

If you don't want or can't afford dual 1070 GPUs, MSI will sell the laptop with a single GTX 1070 or GTX 1080 GPU. Its Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU can be overclocked for over 4GHz of performance. The 17.3-inch, 120Hz, 4K display supports HDR for vivid colors and MSI claims it covers 100 percent of the Adobe spectrum.

The MSI GT75VR's SteelSeries RGB mechanical keyboard has customizable backlighting on the individual key level and the palm rest has a unique diamond shape.

The software suite includes Nahimic VR and MSI TrueColor. Cooler Boost Titan technology maintains a low GPU temperature for awesome performance. MSI has yet to announce pricing for availability for the GT75VR Titan. We’re expecting more details when we go hands-on with the new Titan at MSI’s booth at Computex.

