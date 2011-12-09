Verizon: Buy a Droid RAZR, Get $100 Off a Droid Xyboard Tablet

If you've been wondering when Motorola's newest tablets were going to hit the market today is your lucky day. That's because Verizon has officially put both the Motorola Droid Xyboard 10.1 and Droid Xyboard 8.2 up for sale on its website. Both tablets feature 1.2-Ghz dual-core processors, include 1GB of RAM, and run on Verizon's blazing 4G LTE network.

The Xyboard 10.1 is available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB models, and ranges in price from $529.99 for the 16GB version to $729.99 for the 64GB model with an included two-year Verizon data plan. The Xyboard 8.2, which is available as a 16GB or 32GB model, is priced at $429.99 and $529.99, respectively with an included Verizon plan.

Naturally, those prices don't take into account the full cost of the 4G data plan. Throw that on, at $30 a month for 2GB of data, and you're looking at a cool $1,249 for the 16GB Xyboard 10.1 or $1,149 for the 16GB Xyboard 8.2 over 24 months. Want the tablet without the contract? Then you're going to have to fork over an additional $170 for each device. That brings the price of the 16GB Xyboard 10.1 up to $699.99 and the 16GB Xyboard 8.2 to $599.99. And if you're quick enough, you can pickup a Droid RAZR and get $100 off the purchase of a Xyboard.

Although the price for one of these bad boys is pretty steep, it's not entirely out of line with the iPad 2's pricing. In fact, the 64GB, 4G-enabled Xyboard 10.1 costs $100 less than the 64GB, 3G-enabled iPad 2.

So what kind of tech do these tablets pack? Try 1.2-GHz dual-core processors, 1GB of RAM, and an embedded IR blaster and included Dijit app, which let you control your entertainment system from the tablet. Both the 10.1 and 8.2 also include Quickoffice HD and Citrix GoToMeeting. And while they will both sport Google's Android Honeycomb at launch, they will eventually receive updates toIce Cream Sandwich.