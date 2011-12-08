Motorola Unveils 10.1 and 8.2-inch Droid Xyboard Tablets

Motorola this week unveiled its two newest entries in the tablet game, the Droid Xyboard 10.1 and Droid Xyboard 8.2. Both units will come packed with 1.2-GHz dual-core processors, 1GB of RAM, and will run on Verizon's 4G LTE network. Initially the devices will come loaded with Google's Android Honeycomb, but according to Motorola, they will both be receiving over-the-air updates for Ice Cream Sandwich.

The tablets will come wrapped in magnesium-reinforced bodies with aluminum housings that are sure to help in the durability department. Their displays will also be covered in Corning Gorilla Glass to help protect them when you inevitably drop them on your kitchen floor. Motorola says both tablets are thinner than a AAA battery and thinner lighter than a paperback book. That's a welcome change from the company's previous tablet offering, the Xoom, which took some serious hits for its wrist-breaking heft.

For the business set, the Xyboards will be loaded with Quickoffice HD and Citrix GoToMeeting. The 10.1-inch will also offer stylus support, as well as an included precision-tip stylus. And when you're done with work, you can open the included Dijit app and use your Xyboard as a universal remote.

The one drawback we can see to these tablets is their pricing. A 16GB version of the 10.1-inch Xyboard will cost you $529.99 with an included two-year Verizon Wireless data contract, while the 32GB and 64GB versions will run you $629.99 and $729.99, respectively. A 16GB 8.1-inch Xyboard will be available for$429.99, while a 32GB version will cost $529.99. There is no 64GB version.

Neither Motorola or Verizon have mentioned a release date for the tablets, although in a release, Motorola says they will be hitting the street later this month. Keep it locked in for our full reviews of both of these tablets when we get them.