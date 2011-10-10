Motorola October 18 Press Event: Spyder 4.3-inch, qHD Smartphone, and Xoom 2 Tablets Announced?

The press gears at Motorola are rolling, rolling, rolling, and next Tuesday October 18 those wheels might spin right into a product launch for the long-rumored Motorola Spyder 4G smartphone, a 4.3-inch smartphone with a 960x540 qHD AMOLED display, the first phone to merge that screen size and resolution with Verizon's LTE network.

This Is My Next and Engadget both believe that the New York City press event will see the Spyer's launch. One Engadget editor found an image in the digital invite with the filename "spyderlaunchinvite." There's also a Motorola-made teaser trailer (posted below), all of which points solidly to a brand new handset.

In addition to the potential new smartphone, both blogs suspect Motorola will reveal updates to the Xoom tablet as well. Just last month unconfirmed reports of two Xoom updates—an 8.2-inch Xoom 2 designed to be an eReader replacement / multimedia device and a larger 10.1-inch tablet with an unnamed 1.2-GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 1080p video capture—spread across the internet.

Which devices will we see at the press event? Only Motorola knows for sure, but we'll certainly be there to let you know.

Via Engadget and This is My Next