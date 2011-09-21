Motorola Atrix 2 Outed: Will the Sequel Have LTE?

The Motorola Atrix 4G smartphone may have rolled out to customers just 7 months ago, but it looks like AT&T is already prepping the handset's successor. The Boy Genius Report blog captured pictures and hardware details of the upcoming Atrix 2, for now codenamed the Motorola Edison.

The biggest shocker is that, according to BGR's sources, the Atrix 2 will not feature an LTE radio for 4G speed, but instead will likely stick with AT&T's slower 4G HSPA+ network. The original device also included support for HSPA+, a technology that offers data download and upload speeds closer to those of existing 3G networks than faster, next-gen options from Sprint and Verizon. AT&T recently launched its own LTE network in a couple of markets, so we expect the carrier to start bringing LTE phones to market in the near future.

According to BGR, the Atrix 2 will include either a 1.2- or 1.5-GHz TI OMAP chip (up from the 1-GHz Tegra processor in the original), an 8-megapixel camera, 1080p video capture, and Android 2.3.5.

From BGR's pictures of the device, it looks as though the fingerprint reader, which shared space with the power button on the original, has moved around to the lower backside of the smartphone. And speaking of backsides, the Atrix 2 looks to boast a comfy, soft-touch back.

There's no word on availability and the specs are not set in stone, so it's plausible this device will get LTE at a later date. Until the news firms up, check out pictures from BGR below.

