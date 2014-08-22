Moto X+1 Leak Shows Front Speakers, New Camera

Notorious tech leakster Evan Blass, better known as evleaks, may have "retired" from the game, but he made sure to go out on a high note. In a tweet that reads "My retirement gift to you," evleaks shows off some pretty convincing images of what could be Motorola's upcoming Moto X+1 smartphone.

The new photos showcase black and white variations of the purported Moto X+1. The black version sports a matte black rear panel while the white variation sports a wood finish, though we assume you'll be able to customize the phone's paneling using Motorola's online Moto Maker shopping tool.

MORE: 12 Surprising Things Your Android Phone Can Do

The most noticeable design change from last year's Moto X is in the X+1's rear camera lens, which now appears to have a ring of silver around it. That outer ring sports what could be two small flash LED sensors, instead of the large single flash that lies under the Moto X's 10-MP camera. The Moto X's rear-facing speaker looks like it's moved to the front for the X+1.

Droid Life recently uncovered what could be the Moto X+1's final specs, which include Android 4.4.4, a 5.2-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, a Qualcomm Adreno 330 processor with 1.8GB of RAM and a 12-MP camera. The original Moto X sported a 4.7-inch, 1280 x 720 display, so the jump to a bigger, full HD display would be welcome.

Motorola is holding a press event in Chicago on Sept. 4, and based on its hint-heavy invitation, we expect to see the Moto X+1, the Moto 360 smartwatch, a new Moto G phone, and possibly another wearable device. We'll be on the ground for the big showcase, so stay tuned.

Sources: evleaks, Droid Life