Travelers Can Keep Their Mobile Devices On During Flights, FAA Says

Frequent fliers no longer have to gripe about shutting their laptops off during takeoff and landing. Today the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it’s allowing airlines to expand the use of mobile devices during flight-- although some restrictions still apply.

After declaring that Wi-Fi use during takeoff and landing would not affect most aircrafts earlier this month, the FAA has given airlines the green light. The FAA will immediately begin providing airlines with guidelines, as FAA administrator Michael Huerta announced.

Regulation rules, such as requiring passengers to hold or stow loose personal items and keeping their devices in airplane mode during flight, are still mandatory. It’s also important to keep in mind that rules can vary among carriers. Still, the FAA expects that many airlines will allow passengers to safely use their devices in airplane mode gate-to-gate by the end of the year.

Once airlines do get approved, however, passengers will be able to read e-books, play games and watch videos during the entirety of their flight. The new ruling is a welcome addition, especially since an increasing number if flights offer in-flight Wi-Fi. Rules restricting gadget use during flights date back to 1992- which is long before mobile devices became a prevalent part of our culture.