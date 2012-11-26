Minecraft and a Camera Accessory Coming Soon for Raspberry Pi

Pretty soon, the pint-sized Raspberry Pi mini PC will be able to record 1080p video, not just display it. The organizations behind the $35 educational Linux board is busy showing off upcoming features for the device at this week's Electronica 2012 exhibition, highlighted by a camera accessory that will take advantage of the Pi's as-yet-used CSI pins.

The $25 accessory will sport a handy-dandy mount when it launches sometime next year. Spec-wise, the camera is solid yet not spectacularly powerful, right in line with the rest of the Raspberry Pi ethos. The 5-megapixel camera will also be able to snap 1080p video at 30 frames per second, neatly fulfilling one of the most clamored-for wants from early Raspberry Pi buyers.

As we said in our review of the Raspberry Pi, the itty-bitty Linux PC can't even play World of Warcraft, but that doesn't mean that gamers will be left out in the cold completely. The Raspberry Pi Foundation also announced that Minecraft: Pi Edition will soon be released. Built on the bones of Minecraft: Pocket Edition, the Pi Edition will also stay close to the educational board's roots by letting you tinker with the code that makes the game tick. Expect it's launch very, very shortly.

Via Engadget