Edge Browser Will Soon Block Flash Automatically

Flash's long, slow death march continues. Microsoft is taking aim at the aging standard with the announcement that its Edge browser will block Flash by default in its next update.

"Sites that support HTML5 will default to a clean HTML5 experience," the Edge team wrote on the Windows blog. "In these cases, Flash will not even be loaded, improving performance, battery life, and security. For sites that still depend on Flash, users will have the opportunity to decide whether they want Flash to load and run, and this preference can be remembered for subsequent visits." There will be a list of automatic exceptions, though the team plans to whittle it down over time.

Windows Insiders will be able to test out the feature soon, while most consumers will wait for a more stable version in the Windows 10 Creator's Update next year.

Google recently dealt its own blow to Flash in favor of HTML5 in its last major release of Chrome. Apple hasn't been a fan of Flash for a long time, and most major browsers are working in some way to reduce reliance on the plugin, which tends to have security holes and eat battery life.

