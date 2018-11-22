Microsoft Black Friday Sale: Up To $500 Off Top Laptops

Microsoft just launched a massive Black Friday sale for laptops in its online store that'll save you up to $500.
Some highlights in this wave of laptops are the Alienware 15 R4 for $1,449 ($200 off), Acer Swift 7 for $1,579 ($120 off) and Huawei MateBook X Pro for $1,349 ($150 off).
The Alienware 15 R4 comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, a 1TB HDD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. We gave the Alienware high marks for its strong graphics and overall performance as well as its endurance, lasting over 5 hours on battery life, which is great for a gaming laptop.
Meanwhile, the Acer Swift 7 is outfitted with a Core i7-7Y75 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. While it has a Y-series processor, making it slowing than other ultraportables, it is a ridiculous 0.35 inches thin and weighs a mere 2.6 pounds. And despite the keyboard's 1 millimeter of key travel, it offered an incredibly comfortable typing experience.
Last but not least we have the master mimic, the Huawei MateBook X Pro, which comes with a Core i7-8550U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU and a 3K touchscreen panel. We gave high praise to the MateBook X all across the board, noting its speedy performance, vibrant display, clicky keyboard and near 10 hour battery life.
If those laptops aren't on your Black Friday shopping list, then one of these might do the trick:
- Acer Predator 15 Signature Edition for $1,549 ($150 off)
- Acer Predator 17 Signature Edition for $1,849 ($50 off)
- Acer Swift 7 for $1,579 ($120 off)
- Alienware 15 R4 for $1,449 ($200 off)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501GI for $2,599 ($300 off)
- Asus TUF Gaming FX504 for $799 ($100 off)
- Asus VivoBook Flip for $279 ($120 off)
- Dell G3 15 Gaming for $599 ($200 off)
- Dell G3 17 Gaming for $899 ($100 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5570 for $499 ($200 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5579 for $699 ($180 off)
- Dell Inspiron 13 i5378 for $429 ($170 off)
- Dell Inspiron 13 i5379 for $649 ($350 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 i5570 for $649 ($100 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 i5577 for $699 ($100 off)
- Dell XPS 13 9365 for $1,579 ($270 off)
- Dell XPS 15 9560 for $1,499 ($150 off)
- HP Omen 17 for $1,299 ($200 off)
- HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15-cr0091ms for $599 ($200 off)
- HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15-br095ms for $579 ($250 off)
- HP Spectre x360 13 for $949 ($300 off)
- HP Stream 14 for $229 ($70 off)
- Huawei MateBook D for $999 ($100 off)
- Huawei Matebook X Pro for $1,349 ($150 off)
- Lenovo Flex 5 81CA0013US for $749 ($150 off)
- Lenovo Flex 5 81CA0016US for $1,049 ($250 off)
- Lenovo Flex 11 for $249 ($80 off)
- Lenovo Ideapad 720S for $1,599 ($250 off)
- Lenovo Legion Y720 for $1,099 ($230 off)
- MSI GS65 Stealth Thin for $1,599 ($200 off)
- Razer Blade 15.6 144Hz Full HD (256GB SSD) for $2,199 ($200 off)
- Razer Blade Pro 17.3 FHD (256GB SSD + 2TB HDD) for $1,799 ($500 off)
- Razer Blade Pro 17.3 4K UHD for $3,499 ($500 off)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13.3 QHD for $1,299 ($200 off)
- Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 for $1,399 ($300 off)
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pen for $1,279 ($20 off)
- Samsung Odyssey for $1,399 ($200 off)
Let us know if you found what you're looking for. For more Black Friday sales, you can check out the best laptop deals here.
