Pixelbook 2 Might Launch at October Google Event

In an email recently sent to journalists, Google announced its Made By Google '19 event will take place on October 15. We expect the company will show off more than just the Pixel 4, as there is plenty of reason to expect the Pixelbook 2, or whatever Google decides to name the follow-up to its widely lauded Chromebook.

Yes, even though the highly-leaked Pixel 4 is the topic on most people's tongues, we've got good reason to expect that Sundar Pichai's team will also reveal its next Chrome OS laptop to the tech press gathered in New York City. For starters, the pattern is there: ever since 2013, Google's released a new Chrome OS laptop every two years (the Pixelbook launched in 2017).

Secondly — and most recently — specs for a Core i3-powered device running Android 9 with the model ID 'Google hatch hit Geekbench. Specifically, this laptop features a dual-core Intel Core i3-10110U processor. If this laptop will live up to the expectations set by the Pixelbook, it should also come in Core i5 and i7 models.

Back in April, we saw reports claiming this Chromebook Hatch will get a fingerprint scanner, filling in one of the Pixelbook's deficiencies. Lastly, a July news item highlighted an FCC filing that possibly tipped Google's hand on a possible Pixelbook 2.

Stay tuned to Laptop Mag, as I'll be attending this event and will report back on Google's big news.