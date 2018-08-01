Last Year's 13-inch MacBook Pro Is Now Just $1,199

If you're in the market for some new Macs and don't want to pay full price like you would at the Apple Store, B&H is offering a ton of discounts on various Apple laptops and desktops.
While the new MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch aren't on sale, you can snag last year's still-impressive Pro models for as low as $1,199. And if you don't mind settling for the 2016 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, you'll save a whopping $800.
Here's a breakdown of the savings B&H is offering right now on a variety of Mac versions:
MacBook Pro
- 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (Mid-2017) Space Gray (Various models available)
- 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (Mid-2017) Silver (Various models available)
- 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016): $2,499 ($800 savings)
- 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid-2017): $2,399 ($100 savings)
- 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display and Force Touch (Mid-2015): $1,849 ($100 savings)
MacBook
- 12-inch MacBook (Mid-2017) Gold: $1,199 ($100 savings)
- 12-inch MacBook (Mid-2017) Rose Gold: $1,199 ($100 savings)
MacBook Air
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air (Mid-2017) Silver: $899 ($100 savings)
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air (Mid-2017) Silver with 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor: $1,049 ($100 savings)
iMac
- 21.5-inch iMac (Mid 2017): $999 ($100 savings)
- 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K Display (Mid-2017): $1,199 ($100 savings)
- 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid-2017): $2,899 ($200 savings)
- 27-inch iMac Pro with Retina 5K Display (Late 2017): $6,799 ($400 savings)
Mac Mini
- Mac Mini 1.4GHz (Late 2014): $429 ($70 savings)