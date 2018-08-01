Last Year's 13-inch MacBook Pro Is Now Just $1,199

If you're in the market for some new Macs and don't want to pay full price like you would at the Apple Store, B&H is offering a ton of discounts on various Apple laptops and desktops.

While the new MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch aren't on sale, you can snag last year's still-impressive Pro models for as low as $1,199. And if you don't mind settling for the 2016 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, you'll save a whopping $800.

Here's a breakdown of the savings B&H is offering right now on a variety of Mac versions:

MacBook Pro

MacBook

MacBook Air

iMac

Mac Mini