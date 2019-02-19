Apple Could Launch 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019

Apple may be looking to shake up its MacBook Pro lineup, with two new models coming this year. According to a report document from the respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we'll see at least one MacBook Pro in 2019 with a brand-new design, and another with higher maximum memory.

Kuo's forecast of Apple's 2019 product lineups comes from MacRumors, and specifies that we'll see an "All-new design 16—16.5[-inch] MacBook Pro." The note also mentions a "New 13[-inch] MacBook Pro" that "has an additional option of 32GB," presumably referencing a higher maximum RAM limit, as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro tops out at 16GB.

While the report doesn't come with any information about how much Apple could change in the new, larger MacBook Pro, we're hoping that its presumably larger chassis allows for keys with greater travel.

Image: TF International Securities via MacRumors

Kuo's report also notes that the 9.7-inch iPad will get upgraded to a 10.2-inch panel, and that the new iPad mini will feature an upgraded "AP," which likely means audio processors.

Also, expect AirPods 2 and the AirPower charging mat to ship in the first half of the year. The Apple Watch's ECG heart testing to roll out to additional countries as the wearable gets a new "ceramic casing design."