Lytro Camera: Shoot Now, Focus Later. Play With It Here!

Ever spent time trying to get that perfect shot with your camera, only to be left with an amorphous blob? Out of focus photos could be a thing of the past thanks to a new camera that focuses images after the fact. No, it's not some kind of black magic, just some good old fashioned innovation.

Lytro, a Silicon Valley-based startup has just unveiled some of the first images created from its light field camera. Instead of recording images in 2D like current digital and film cameras on the market, Lytro cameras capture every light ray in the scene using a light field sensor. "The light field sensor captures the color, intensity and vector direction of the rays of light." From there, a set of algorithms are applied and a "living picture" is created. Living pictures can be manipulated after the fact, allowing the viewer to focus on individual parts of the image.

In addition to being able to focus an image after the fact, Lytro also claims that its cameras will have the ability to switch seamlessly from 2D to 3D as well as shift perspective. No word on when the cameras will hit the market or pricing, but interested shutterbugs can reserve their copy on Lytro's site.

Check out the Lytro picture gallery to try out the focus feature on more stills.