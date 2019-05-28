Lenovo's Nearly Bezel-Free Yoga S940 Is Ready to Fight the XPS 13

Update May 28: Lenovo announced at Computex 2019 that the Yoga S940 would be the company's first laptop based on Intel's new Project Athena. Also, the ultrasleek laptop will be powered by Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake CPUs when it launches this holiday season.

LAS VEGAS - Lenovo just introduced the Yoga S940, a slick aluminum-bodied laptop with a 13.9-inch, wrap around display that is almost reminiscent of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The Yoga S940 is slated to launch sometime in May 2019, starting at $1,499.

Yoga S940: Specs and Price

Lenovo Yoga S940 Starting Price $1,499 Display 13.9-inch Contour Glass: FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, Dolby Vision, 400nits UHD (3840 x 2400) IPS, VESA HDR400, 500nits CPU Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM Up to 16GB Graphics Intel UHD 620 Graphics Storage Up to 1TB SSD Ports Two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, One USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm audio jack Size 12.57 x 7.77 x 0.48 inches Weight 2.64 pounds

Lenovo's new Yoga can be outfitted with the new Intel Ice Lake 10th Gen Core i7 processor with an Intel UHD 620 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

While the S940 still rocks the same Iron Gray design as its other Yoga siblings, the profile just looks so sleek and slim, measuring at 0.5 inches thick and weighing 2.6 pounds. Speaking of its Yoga brethren -- this is actually not a 2-in-1 touch-enabled laptop, as Lenovo is attempting to utilize the Yoga namesake to expand upon its premium consumer line-up.

The S940 also has an interestingly carved lip with its name engraved on it, which also provides room for the IR camera to access Windows Hello.

The S940 skimps down on some ports, but it still has two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, one USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo has graced the Yoga S940’s 13.9-inch display with up to a 3840 x 2400, HDR screen that averages 500 nits of brightness. The S940 is actually designed with Contour Glass that wraps around the display, and because it reminds me of a Galaxy phone, I instinctively tried touching the screen (hint: it was not touchscreen).

The Yoga S940’s keyboard felt comfortable and bouncy as I type-danced on it, but the keys did seem slightly more shallow than I would have liked. Another interesting feature in the Yoga S940 is its two front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, which nicely rounds out its premium multimedia qualities.

Lenovo the S940 can last up to 15 hours with a FHD panel and 9.5 hours with a UHD configuration. Regardless, it’ll be impressive to see a 4K configuration to last a whole workday and then some on a single charge.

We’re excited to see how the Yoga S940 stands up to fierce competitors like the Dell XPS 13 once we get it through our lab. But if CES 2019 has revealed anything, it’s that we can expect more non-convertibles to join the Yoga family in the future.