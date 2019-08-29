Lenovo's Tiny New 2-in-1 Chromebook Looks Pretty in Pink

Lenovo is launching a slew of new Chromebooks, including the C340-15 and S340-14. But the real standout is the C340-11: an adorable 11-inch 2-in-1 laptop lathered in a sand pink design.

The C340-11 and the S340-14 will start at $289 and $249, respectively, and are slated to launch sometime in September. Meanwhile, the C340-15 starts at $429 and will launch in October.

Lenovo Chromebook C340-11, C340-15 and S340-14 specs and price

C340-11 C340-15 S340-14 Starting Price $289 $429 $249 Display 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 CPU Up to Intel Celeron N4000 Up to Intel Core i3-8130U Up to Intel Celeron N4000 RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4 Up to 4GB DDR4 Up to 8GB LPDDR4 Storage Up to 64GB eMMC Up to 128GB eMMC Up to 64GB eMMC Ports 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.1, microSD Card, headphone jack 2 USB Type-C, 1 USB 3.1, microSD Card, headphone jack 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.1, microSD Card, headphone jack Size 11.4 x 8.18 x 0.7 inches 14.23 x 9.8 x 0.75 inches 12.9 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches Weight 2.6 pounds 4.37 pounds 3.09 pounds

The C340-11 and the S340-14 share similar specs. They can both be configured with up to an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The C340-15 sports slightly more premium specs. It'll be configurable up to an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Design

Both the C340-11 and C340-15 sport a 2-in-1 design, while the S340-14 exists as the cheaper, clamshell option. However, the C340-11 and the S340-14 come in interesting colors as opposed to the typical silver or black. The C340-11 sports a gorgeous sand pink, while the S340-14 can come in a lovely dark orchid.

Obviously, the C340-11 is the thinnest and lightest, at 2.6 pounds and 11.4 x 8.18 x 0.7 inches. The S340-14 much bigger, at 3.09 pounds and 12.9 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches, while the C340-15 takes on the beefier chassis, weighing in at 4.37 pounds and 14.23 x 9.8 x 0.75 inches.

The Chromebooks also have a decent number of ports as well. The C340-11 and the S340-14 sport two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports, a microSD Card and headphone jack. The C340-15 actually features the same ports minus one USB 3.1 port.

Display

Thankfully, the C340-15 and S340-14 both come in with 1920 x 1080 displays, but to no surprise, the C340-11's panel is capped at 1366 x 768. The 1920 x 1080 panels looked pretty decent in person, but the C340-11 was a little too dull and its bezels were straight up thick. But no matter which system you get, even if it's the clamshell, all of their screens are touchscreen capable.

Keyboard

The C340-15 comes with a full-sized numpad, and it's among the few Chromebooks that actually have one.

The keys on each of the systems were relatively clicky. Surprisingly, the C340-11's keyboard didn't feel as cramped as I expected it too, but that's mostly because it has a slightly larger footprint than you'd expect for an 11.6-inch machine.

Battery Life

Lenovo claims that all of these Chromebooks can get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, which wouldn't be too much of a surprise. We tested the Lenovo Chromebook C330 and it nailed 9 hours and 51 minutes on a single charge, so it adds up.

Outlook

Overall, we're pretty excited to get our hands on Lenovo's latest Chromebooks, especially because they don't look like the typical rubberized notebooks you'd see only in school. Stay tuned to our review and benchmarks.