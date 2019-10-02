Act Fast: Acer Chromebooks Up to $100 Off

Looking for a basic, affordable laptop for day-to-day tasks? For a limited time, you can score an Acer Chromebook from Amazon for up 35% off .

Amazon currently has the Acer Chromebook 15 on sale for the low price of $239. Traditionally, this Chrome-OS powered laptop retails for $329, so that's$90 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration Acer Chromebook.

It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display and runs on a Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU (up to 2.4 GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs sheet is 32GB of storage which is expandable via a built-in microSD slot. What's more Chrome OS gives you 15GB of free cloud storage to get you started.

Buy the Acer Chromebook 15 for $239 from Amazon

In our Chromebook 15 review, we liked its metal chassis, 1080p display, and solid keyboard. Although the display could be brighter, it earned an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars from us.

The Chromebook 15 weighs 3.7 pounds and measures 14.9 x 10.1 x 0.8-inches to fit in just about any 15-inch laptop bag. However, it's notably bigger than the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA (2.6 pounds, 11.9 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches) and the Samsung Chromebook Pro (2.4 pounds, 11.06 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches)

With two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot, the Chromebook 15's port selection offers all the essentials.

The quad-core Intel Pentium N4200-powered Chromebook 15 we tested had enough power to manage simple tasks, like word processing, web browsing or streaming video. With a Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU and 4GB of RAM set up, this Chromebook should also do the trick.

As for reliability, the Chromebook lasted 9 hours and 7 minutes our Laptop Mag battery test to get you through a full day of school or work.

If you want to spend the least amount of money possible on a new machine, Amazon also offers the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 for $149 ($50 off).

Amazon is expiring this Chormebook sale on Oct. 3, so we recommend you pick one up now.