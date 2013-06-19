Jawbone Special Orange Edition UP Fights Childhood Obesity

The Jawbone UP is indeed a personal fitness device, but purchasing a new wristband may improve more than just your own health habits. The company recently announced a new Special Orange Edition in support of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which is a charity dedicated to helping kids make fitness-conscious decisions.

As part of the fundraiser, Jawbone will donate $20 for every Special Edition Orange wristband sold. The money will work toward preventing childhood obesity and will be implemented in the organizations school and community programs.

“With UP, we can all support the Alliance’s mission by being role models, financial contributors, and voices for a cause we truly care about—teaching kids healthy habits that will last a lifetime,” Travis Bogard, VP of product management and strategy for Jawbone, said in a statement.

Jawbone’s $129 UP armband has certainly come a long way since it launched in 2012. The company has improved the wristband’s design and added features such as body tracking, sleep monitoring and smart vibration alarms to the Android platform. The new Special Orange Edition will come in small, medium and large sizes and is available at the same price from Jawbone’s website.