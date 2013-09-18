iOS 7 Compatibility: iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch (Infographic)

You may have heard about Apple's latest update to its mobile operating system, iOS 7. But, you might not realize that the update doesn't apply to all mobile Apple devices. And, even though you can update the OS on an iPhone 4s, you won't get access to all the new features.

In fact, iOS 7 is unavailable for most first generation Apple devices, such as the first iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The iPad mini is the one exception, but even those with the 7.9-inch tablet won't be able to enjoy the new panorama or in-camera filters built-into the operating system. No full-size iPads will get access to those two improvements either. Other iDevices that got left out of the upgrade include the iPhone 3G and 3GS, as well as the 2nd, 3rd and 4th-generation iPod Touches.

MORE: iOS 7: Full Review

Those fortunate enough to get full access to everything iOS 7 has to offer will enjoy AirDrop, AirPlay Mirroring, full-screen Safari, turn-by-turn navigation, plus a new and improved Siri. So far, Apple has only announced an iPhone 5s and 5c that will come with the new operating system preloaded. We hope to see new iPads released within the next month.