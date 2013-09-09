Intel SSD Pro 1500 Series to Boost Enterprise Notebook Security, Endurance

A laptop is lost or stolen in a U.S. airport every 49.3 seconds, and three out of every four lost notebooks ends in a data breach, according to a Ponemon Institute study from 2009. Intel wants to stop that problem at the source with its new SSD Pro 1500 Series line of solid-state drives for enterprise. Available in 2.5-inch and M.2 form factors from 80GB to 480GB capacities, these drives include enhanced security -- such as a hardware-based, 256-bit AES encryption engine -- and low-power states that reduce idle power consumption by as much as 90 percent.

Intel says it developed the SSD Pro 1500 Series with both the IT pro and end user in mind. Features such as DevSleep allows the SSD to enter a deep sleep mode whenever the notebook's processor is not using the drive, and are said to keep business users going for longer between charges. When these drives are in machines that are compatible with the Intel's vPro suite of security and management features, IT can remotely manage the Pro 1500 drives regardless of whether the machine is turned on. This might set off some red flags for end users, but it also reduces the need for time-wasting desk-side troubleshooting sessions.

Capable of sequential read speeds of up to 540 MBps, 490 MBps write speeds and up to 80,000 random input/output operations per second (IOPS) in both form factors, the Pro 1500 Series looks mighty powerful, but will have to answer to Samsung's 840 Pro Series of drives. Intel has yet to announce pricing and availability, but the Pro 1500 Series will be on display at the Intel Developer Forum running from Sept. 10 through 12 in San Francisco.