Intel Unveils New Family of Chromebooks

Google's Chrome OS is getting a big boost this year. At Intel's May 6 Chrome event, the chip maker announced a range of new Chromebooks from manufacturers like ASUS and Toshiba, while showcasing products that will bring Chrome OS to non-laptop platforms.

Intel showcased four new Chromebooks based on its Bay Trail processors. The touch-based, 11.6-inch Lenovo N20P is set to arrive this August for $329, while a new 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook is set to arrive later this year. A duo of ASUS Chromebooks made their debut at the show, namely the 13-inch ASUS 300 and the 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook. Aside from Lenovo's offering, Intel did not announce pricing for these Bay Trail-powered notebooks.

MORE: Best Chromebooks 2014

The processor giant also showed off two new Intel Core i3-based Chromebooks, which are being billed as the "most powerful OEM Chromebooks on the market." Both the Dell Chromebook 11 and Acer C720 will available in new Core i3 configurations later this year for $349.

Intel and Google had more than Chromebooks on hand at the event, as the parties announced that the portable HP Chromebox, which turns any screen into a Chrome OS device, will arrive in June. Also on display was the LG Chromebase, which is the first Chrome OS all-in-one.