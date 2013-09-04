IFA 2013 Day 2: Top Stories

Our second day in Berlin at IFA 2013 was packed with opportunities to try out brand new devices from tech giants Samsung, Sony, and ASUS. We strapped on Samsung's new smartwatch, dug into the Note 3 phablet, and tried out sleek new laptops from ASUS and Sony. We've got plenty of hands-on video from Europe's biggest tech conference, so read on for a first-hand look at the hottest devices to debut at IFA 2013.

Samsung Galaxy Gear Smartwatch Hands-on: Voice Calls, Camera, 70 Apps

Samsung has fired the first salvo in the smartwatch wars with the Galaxy Gear. This device not only lets you make calls from your wrist, but also has a built-in camera and will offer access to 70 or more apps at launch.We spent some hands-on time with Samsung’s new high-tech timepiece to bring you our first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Hands-on: 5.7-inch Display, Soft-Touch Back

Samsung's taking its industry-leading phablet to the next level today, introducing the Galaxy Note 3. The successor to the Note II, the Note 3 is coming to each of the big four U.S. carriers, as well as U.S. Cellular.So how big of an improvement is the Android 4.3-powered Note 3? We went hands-on to find out.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) Hands-On: 2560 x 1600 Display, 8 Cores

The Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) is the most powerful version of the Note 10.1 yet, sporting a 2560 x 1600-pixel WQXA Super LCD and a 1.9-GHz octa-core Exynos processor (on Wi-Fi and 3G-only models). In our hands-on with the device, we were impressed by the beautiful display and multitasking functionality.

ASUS Transformer Book T300 Hands-on: A Sexy 13.3-Inch Hybrid

Among the many devices ASUS is showing off here in Berlin is its new 13.3-inch Transformer Book T300 laptop-tablet hybrid. The T300 features a slick brushed aluminum chassis that’s pleasing to touch. In laptop mode, the T300 measures 13.5 x 8.5 x 0.88 inches and weighs in at roughly 4.8 pounds, making it relatively thin but hefty for a hybrid device.

ASUS Zenbook UX301 Hands-On: 2560 x 1440 display, Intel Iris GPU

ASUS’ newest Ultrabook, the Zenbook UX301, has smooth looks and smoother performance. This 13-inch ultraportable is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which will help prevent unsightly scratches to the lid, as well as cover up and scratches that do happen to break through. In fact, the company claims the coating will offer a 40 percent reduction in the number of scratches that do appear and help the lid retain its strength.

Sony Announces Waterproof, Dustproof Xperia Z1

It’s not enough for smartphones to be slim and powerful nowadays. They have to be waterproof as well. Sony’s rising to the occasion with its new Xperia Z1. This waterproof and dustproof beauty, previously known as codename Homami, beefs up the specs of the Xperia Z, effectively replacing it as Sony’s flagship device.

Sony VAIO Tap 11: Hands on with the World’s Thinnest Windows Tablet

Sony already has one of the thinnest Android tablets around in the water-resistant Xperia Tablet Z, and now the company has introduced the world’s thinnest Windows tablet PC. Measuring a mere .39 inches thick, the Tap 11 is going right after the Surface Pro with a detachable battery-powered keyboard that magnetically attaches to the front of the tablet.We went hands-on with the Tap 11 to see what this ultra-thin slate has to offer.

Sony VAIO Flip Hands-on: A New Twist On Windows 8 Hybrids

We’ve seen all sorts of Windows 8 convertibles, from sliders and detachables to screens that bend all the way around, but Sony’s new VAIO Flip Series is one of the most intriguing hybrids yet. The Flip, which will be available in 13-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch models this fall, features a unique rubber hinge that lets you literally flip the display from Laptop mode to Viewer mode or Tablet mode.We went hands-on with each of the Flip models ahead of their release and came away impressed with their build quality and display but not as thrilled by the conversion process.

