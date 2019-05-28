Huge Chromebook Sale: $200 Off Pixel Slate and More

We know: Back-to-school shopping is probably the last thing on your mind right now. However, if you need an affordable, everyday laptop for a student — or if you're just shopping for yourself — Best Buy is taking up to $200 off a wide range of Chromebooks.

The sale includes discounts on some of the best Chromebooks of 2019, including different configurations of the excellent Samsung Chromebook 3. Notable deals include:

Not to be outdone, Amazon is matching Best Buy's sale and taking $200 off all Google Pixel Slate configurations. That's the first major discount we've seen on Google's newly released slate.

All of these laptops run Google's Chrome OS. They feature low storage capacities because they're meant to be used while connected to the Internet. That means apps and documents will be stored on the cloud rather than locally on your machine's hard drive.

Best Buy's sale is valid through June 15.