Enter to Win a Huawei MateBook X Pro, The PC We 'Wish Apple Would Make'

Close your eyes. Picture yourself using a capable laptop with a sharp, crystal-clear screen and long, 10-hour battery life.

Most of you didn’t picture the Huawei MateBook X Pro. Heck, you probably don’t even think of Huawei as a maker of capable -- even exceptional -- laptops. But this year the Chinese hardware company is out to prove it can make great Windows laptops that rival Dell, HP, and Microsoft.

Update: Just one more day to win, folks. This contests ends Friday, November 9 at midnight.

We reviewed the MateBook X Pro in May and found the system to be the Windows PC that we “wish Apple would make.”

We want you to see what we mean. So we’ve partnered with Huawei to give away a Matebook X Pro to one lucky Laptop reader. To enter, follow the directions at the bottom of this post. You'll be invited to follow Laptop Mag's partner site Tom's Guide on Twitter or to visit the Tom's Guide Facebook page. Each options counts as one entry into our sweepstakes, so you'll have a maximum two chances to win! (Note: This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. living in one of the 50 states! Sorry, international readers!)

Just like the MacBook, the MateBook comes in a slender silver wedge of simplicity. And unlike the MacBook, the Matebook’s got a butterfly-mechanism keyboard with deeper travel that’s much more comfortable to type on (and has the distinct accomplishment of surviving a single speck of dust).

For a full run-down on the specs that powered the MateBook X Pro to a 4.5 star review and an Editors’ Choice award from the Laptop team, read the review. For now, just know that the lucky winner gets a 14-inch laptop with a wildly bright, wide-angle 3000 x 2000-pixel display, an 8th-generation Intel processor, and a 57. 4Wh battery that lasted nearly 10 hours on the Laptop Mag custom in-house battery test.

Head over to our contest page or enter below if you want a shot at owning one. On us!

Huawei MateBook X Pro 14-inch Laptop

