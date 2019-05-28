HP's ZBook 17 G6 is the Beefy Workstation You Didn't Know You Wanted

Architects, game designers and frankly anyone who needs a high-powered workstation, lend me your ears. HP has announced the new ZBook 15 G6 and the ZBook 17 G6 (pricing and availability to be determined) during Computex 2019. HP has dubbed 17-inch system "the world's most powerful workstation," due to its beefy specs including an Intel Xeon processor and an Nvidia Quadro GPU.

Design

Neither the ZBook 15 or 17 are nowhere near as pretty as HP's ZStudio workstations. But I guess when the focus is pure computing power, beauty gets tossed to the wayside. That's not to say that the notebooks are ugly, but outside of the glossy HP logo and the large plastic strip topping the dark gray aluminum lid, the ZBook fades into the background.

Display

While the "world's most powerful workstation" claim is a bit hard to prove, HP's claim that the ZBook 17 is the first mobile workstation to feature a display with 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is much wider than the sRGB gamut. That means you'll see more vivid hues than on your average display, something creative professionals will appreciate.

While it’s a safe bet that both notebooks will have 4K panels, HP has yet to release any definitive details on the matter. There’s also no word on whether or not there will be a Sure View option to keep prying eyes at bay.

Specs

HP's taking a go-big-or-go-home stance with the ZBook's. While the 15 and 17 start with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, they can be configured with up to an octa-core Intel Xeon CPU with either 64GB of RAM or a ridiculous 128GB of RAM.

The ZBook 15 can be configured with a maximum of 6TB of storage with an Nvidia Quadro 3000 GPU while you can cram 10TB of storage into the 17-inch. The ZBook 17 will feature Nvidia Quadro 5000 GPUs.

And if you ever need to swap out the RAM or storage, both laptops have easy-access panels on their undercarriages.

Bottom Line

HP has a pair of certifiable beasts on its hands. The ZBook 15 G6 and 17 G6 are packing a lot of impressive specs. However, when you have something that powerful, the price tag is pretty consumer restrictive. But with a Core i5 option, it looks like HP is trying to reach consumers at every price range.

But either way, I’m excited to see both systems in action. I’m not sure if we have any tests that can slow down either of these laptops, I’m definitely looking forward to finding out.