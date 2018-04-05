HP Announces 2-in-1 ZBook and Other Powerful Workstations

HP today announced a new lineup of mobile workstations including its first ZBook Studio x360, a convertible 2-in-1. The laptops will begin shipping in May and include options for Intel's new Coffee Lake H-series processors.

The ZBook Studio x360 is the most exciting of the bunch. HP claims that the 15-inch screen makes this its brightest 4K laptop and it works with a stylus that offers over 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity. It will come with either Core i5 or Core i7 Coffee Lake processors or Xeon processors, as well as Nvidia's Quadro P1000 GPU. You can get it with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It will start at $1,499. A standard clamshell version, the HP ZBook Studio, will start at $1,299.

The company is also updating the ZBook 15 and ZBook 17, though pricing is not yet available. Both models come with a a range of Coffee Lake-H or Xeon processors, and a wide range of Quadro GPU options or AMD's Radeon Pro graphics. You can configure it with up to an unfathomable 10TB of storage and up to a whopping 64GB of RAM on these models. They 17-inch version features a tool-less design for easy upgrades by slipping off the bottom cover.

HP is also touting an affordable mobile workstation, the ZBook 15v, which will start at $949. It includes Coffee Lake Core Series or Xeon processors, up to 4TB of storage and Thunderbolt 3. The company says it has a more aggressive industrial design similar to what you'll find on their gaming laptops.

Many of these notebooks include security and privacy features, like vPro for remote management and SureView Privacy screens to keep others from peeping at your display on an angle. We'll review these laptops as they start coming through our labs after they release in May.

