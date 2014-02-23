HP Pavilion x360 Proves Budget Notebooks Can Bend and Twist

If the standard 11-inch notebook isn't quite flexible enough for you, HP may have something more your style. The appropriately named $399 Pavilion x360 features a display that can bend an entire 360 degrees-- enabling it to switch from notebook to tablet mode.

The Pavilion x360 sports a smooth, soft-touch red exterior paired against a brushed aluminum keyboard deck. The hinge between the display and keyboard deck is also bright red with Beats Audio branding. The keyboard deck and display are also outlined in a vibrant red trim as well, adding an aesthetically pleasing colorful accent. The system's speakers get the Beats Audio treatment just like HP's other laptops in the Pavilion line.

HP toutes the Pavilion x360 as a device optimal for college students and those who use their notebooks for light productivity. With its Intel Bay Trail Pentium N3520 processor, 4GB of RAM and 500GB 5,400 RPM hard drive, the system should have no issue delivering to that crowd. The notebook is available in smokey grey and bright red colors.

Weighing just 3.08 pounds, the Pavilion x360 feels airy and lightweight for a laptop, but a bit bulky for a tablet. When we folded the 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 resolution display all the way back, it felt a bit heavy to hold in one hand. We appreciate, however, that the keyboard automatically turns off when switched to tablet mode to avoid any unwanted typos. We tested this by brushing our fingertips across the keyboard with the display folded all the way back and were pleased to see that the display showed no reaction.

During our short time with the device, we noticed that the x360's display boasts impressively wide viewing angles. When stepping about one foot to the left of the notebook, we still clearly saw the Windows 8.1 tiled interface with limited glare. The display didn't wash out either, so Pavilion x360 owners should have no problem crowding a few friends around its display to watch videos or view photos. In fact, the x360's Lenovo-like flexible form factor is made to facilitate that type of interaction. In addition to folding the screen all the way back, users can also simply tuck the keyboard under the screen, similar to Lenovo's Stand mode.

For $399, the Pavilion x360 could be a tempting choice for those seeking a lightweight, versatile notebook for light mutlitasking. HP hasn't mentioned when the Pavilion x360 will launch, but we look forward to bringing you our full review soon.