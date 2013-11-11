HP Omni 10 Bay Trail Tablet Priced at $399, Available Now

As expected, HP’s first Windows 8.1 tablet featuring Intel’s new Bay Trail processor is now on sale. The HP Omni 10 can be purchased via the Microsoft Store for $399.99.

The slate comes packed with a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel IPS display and a quad-core Intel Bay Trail Atom Z3770 processor. For $399.99, you'll also get 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, an 8-MP main camera, 2-MP front shooter and an estimated 8.5 hours of battery life. Microsoft is throwing in a free copy of Office 2013, making the Omni an appealing choice for productivity.

Unveiled earlier this year, Intel’s new line of Bay Trail chips promise to deliver longer battery life and low-cost performance that’s fit for gaming, 4K video playback and graphics editing. This efficiency was evident in our hands-on with the HP Omni 10, as the slate was able to switch between the desktop and Modern UI almost instantly. We also noticed that the Omni was able to snap back to life after being asleep within just one second.

The HP Omni 10 joins the likes of the $329 Toshiba Encore, $499 Dell Venue 11 Pro and the $349 ASUS Transformer Book T100 in being in the first wave of Bay Trail-powered slates. However, the ASUS comes with a keyboard for its lower price. Stay tuned for a full review.