HP's 4K Envy x360 Is Now $600 Off

The HP Envy x360 is a stylish convertible for the PC user who wants it all — performance, portability, and good looks.

Today only, Amazon is offering a refurbished Envy x360 with a 4K screen for $799.99. That's $600 under the cost of a new system and the lowest price you'll find for any laptop with this configuration.

Buy HP Envy x360 4K Laptop on Amazon.com

Yes, it's a refurbished system, but because it's marked as certified refurbished, that means it has been tested and certified to work and look like new. It also comes with a 90-day supplier warranty.

In terms of hardware, this Envy x360 is built to last and features a 13.3-inch 3840 x 2160 touchscreen IPS LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. The laptop also has a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be rotated from laptop mode to stand mode or tablet mode. It packs B&O Play dual speakers and offers up to 9.5 hours of battery life.

To be fair, we've seen the Envy x360 for less before, but that model lacked the 4K screen and impressive specs found in today's config.

If you still prefer a new system, HP is taking up to 50 percent off a vast number of its laptops with prices starting from $299.