HP EliteBook Line Starts at $899, Delivers Ivy Bridge, AMD Graphics, Available June 4

In addition to the 11-inch 2170p, HP updated its EliteBook line for business users of all sizes with the 12.5-inch 2750p, the 14-inch 8470p and the 15.6-inch 8570p. Following the design cues of previous EliteBooks, the new arrivals come decked out in the attractive yet durable platinum-color bead-blasted aluminum DuraCase finish.

Each of the notebooks are MIL-STD 810G tested, which means they can withstand being dropped from a limited height and withstand extreme temperatures. Each notebook features an spill-resistant island-style keyboards complete with HP DuraKey, a clear coating applied over the keys to protect and maintain the finish. Similar to past EliteBooks, the latest line features a pointing stick and a touchpad with a pair of discrete mouse buttons.

The $1,099 base configuration of the 2570p, which weighs 3.6 pounds, offers a USB 3.0 port, a USB 3.0/eSATA combo and a USB 2.0 charging port. There's also DisplayPort, Ethernet, VGA, a docking connector, a combo headphone/mic jack and slots for an Express Card/34 and a 4-in-1 card reader.

Both the 14-inch 8470p (4.56 pounds) and the 15.6-inch 8570p (5.76 pounds) start at $899. However both models offer more ports than the 2570p including 2 USB 3.0 slots, 1 USB 2.0 charging station, 1 USB 2.0/eSATA combo port, VGA, DisplayPort, a ExpressCard/54 slot, a 2-in-1 card reader, Ethernet, docking connectors and separate jacks for headphones and microphones.

The notebooks come with a standard 1366 x 768p LED-backlit anti-glare HD display. However, the 14-inch 8470p can be upgraded to a 1600 x 900p LED-backlit HD+ display while the 8570p's 15.6-inch display is available in 1600 x 900p LED-backlit HD+ display and a 1920 x 1080p LED-backlit anti-glare display.

Although HP has been mum on specifics regarding the processors, you can rest assured this latest line of EliteBooks will feature some form of Intel's Ivy Bridge CPU. While the 2570p will feature next-generation Intel Integrated Graphics, both 8470p and the 8570p consumers can give their notebooks some oomph with AMD's 7570M discrete graphics card with 1GB of VRAM.

Business consumers can pick up the 12.5-inch HP EliteBook 2570p starting June 22. Those looking for a larger notebook can look for the 8470p and the 8570p on June 4.