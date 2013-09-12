HP Announces Haswell-Powered Chromebook 14 for $299

At this week's Intel Developer Forum, HP unveiled the Chromebook 14, a 14-inch notebook running Google's Chrome OS and Intel's latest Haswell processor, which will be available this fall for $299.

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of several new Chromebooks running Intel's Haswell CPU that debuted this week. HP's offering has a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 WLED BrightView display and a 16GB SSD with the option for 32GB. The Chrome OS-based notebook packs HDMI, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, as well as a memory card slot and optional WWAN connectivity.

Select configurations of the Chromebook 14 will include up to 200 MB of complimentary data for those who opt for a two-year 4G contract on T-Mobile. Whether or not you use a data plan, the Chromebook 14 comes with 100GB of free Google Drive storage.

HP's last Chromebook, the HP Pavilion 14, was released earlier this year and performed favorably in our review thanks to its inviting $329 price tag and overall user-friendliness. HP is targeting the budget shopper once again with the Chromebook 14, as the device will launch at $299 in three colors: Snow White, Ocean Turquoise, and Coral Peach.