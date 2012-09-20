HP Announces the 14-inch Envy m4; Windows 8 Notebook Starts at $899

Following in the footsteps of its Envy 4 Ultrabook, HP is introducing the Envy m4, a 14-inch notebook running Windows 8. Like the earlier Envy 4, this model has a brushed aluminum design with a soft-touch finish on the bottom.

Unlike most ultrabooks, the m4 will have a full-power processor, as well as an AMD graphics option for those who want to get in a little gaming, too. This system also has room for an optical drive, and can be outfitted with a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard--a worthy option.

As with previous Envys, the m4 features Beats Audio, HP's CoolSense technology to keep the notebook from getting too hot when it's on your lap and SimplePass, which lets you log into the notebook and Web sites with a swipe of your finger.

The Envy m4 will start at $899, and will be available October 26.