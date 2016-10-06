How to Use macOS Sierra

If you're using a newer version of macOS, go here for more tips.

Apple's first operating system update without the familiar OS X moniker is here, and it's called macOS Sierra. On the surface, Sierra may seem like a minor update, but it has a ton of new features under the hood, including Apple Pay on the web, a revamped photo app and the introduction of Siri to the Mac.

Check out our tips to learn how to use Apple's latest features (because Siri still doesn't have all of the answers), including picture-in-picture and the newest additions to Messenger. Still on El Capitan? We can even teach you how to download and install the new OS.

macOS High Sierra Tips