Toddler Locked You Out of Your iPad? Here's What to Do

Everyone punches the wrong passcode into their iPhone or iPad at some point, either on accident or because they forgot it. It might make you anxious for a second, but you only need to reenter the correct code and, voila, you're back in.

credit: Jes2u photo/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, your Apple phone or tablet isn't as forgiving when you enter the wrong password multiple times. Do it enough, and the device will be locked out for days and even years.

This isn't just hypothetical --- in fact, it happens more often than you'd think. Evan Osnos, a staff writer at The New Yorker, tweeted in April 2019 that his 3-year-old locked him out of his iPad for 25,536,442 minutes, or around 48 years, as reported by CNN. This is possible because of an Apple security feature that lengthens the lock-out time the more you input an incorrect password.

If you find yourself on the wrong end of this scenario, don't worry: Here are the steps you should take when your iPhone or iPad becomes disabled into the 22nd century.

How to Unlock a Disabled iPhone or iPad