The LG G3 is, by most accounts, an amazing device. With a QHD display, sleek design, super fast processor, what isn't to love? Well, now that we mention it, maybe the software could be a little bit more customizable.

That's where rooting comes in. By rooting the LG G3 (aka gaining administrative rights on the device), you can open a world of software customizations that normally wouldn't quite be allowed. For example, installing the G3Tweaksbox app from the Play Store allows you to change how many apps sit in the dock of the launcher, modify the color of the LED for missed calls, disable the shutter sound on the camera, adjust what's in the notification shade and much more.

Here's how to root the LG G3 in a few easy steps, using the phone and a Windows PC.

1. Download and install the drivers.

Verizon Drivers

All Other Varieties' Drivers

2. Download the toolkit:

Toolkit

3. Extract the .zip file to your desktop.

4. Go to Settings > General > About Phone > Software Information > on the phone and Tap on Build Number repeatedly until it tells you you are a developer.

5. Hit back > Developer Options > Turn on USB Debugging.

6. Plug the device in via USB cable to the computer.

7. Tap Always allow and hit OK when prompted for USB debugging permission.

8. Double-click the purpledrake_windows.bat file in the PurpleDrake folder you just extracted.

9. Hit enter and follow the prompts until it says it is done.

10. Open the Play Store, search for SuperSU, and install it.

11. Open SuperSU, tap continue, and tap normal until you get the app's main screen.

When it finishes you are all set.

David Cogen's site, TheUnlockr.com, is a popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how to's to show you how to unlock your device's true potential.