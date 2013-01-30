How to Put Your BlackBerry 10 Phone in Airplane Mode

Want to use your smartphone while in flight? You'll have to put it in airplane mode.
1. Navigate to the home screen or BlackBerry Hub and swipe down from the top of the display to bring up the Settings menu.
2. Tap the Settings app to open the System Settings menu and select Network Connections.
3. Switch the Airplane Mode slider to the On position and all of your wireless radio connections will be shut off.
4. To disable Airplane Mode, move the slider to the Off position.
