How to Make Restraurant Reservations Using Siri in iOS 6

Need to make a quick reservation at a swanky restaurant across town? Siri’s got you covered.
• Download and install the latest OpenTable app from the App Store.
• Long press the Home button and say, “Make reservations at,” and the name of the restaurant followed by the desired time.
• Select the specific restaurant you want on the next screen if the one you choose is part of a chain.
• Review the card that pops up displaying your reservation information. If all of the information is correct, tap Make Reservation.
• Tap Confirm when Siri brings you to the OpenTable app and your reservation will be made.
