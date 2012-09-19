How to Choose Alternate Routes with Maps for iOS 6

Trending

Need to get somewhere but don’t want to take a toll road? Apple’s Maps app allows you to select from one of three prospective routes to your location.

Open Maps and tap directions to choose your route.

Set your starting location to Current Location, enter your ending location and tap Done.

Tap a route to show the estimated travel time, distance and whether you’ll be traveling on toll roads.

Select the best route, tap Start in the top right corner of the screen, and off you go.

 

