H.O.T. Watch Available for Pre-order Starting at $149

Smartwatch aficionados will have one more device to add to their wrists in the coming months, as PHTL has begun selling pre-orders for its H.O.T. Watch. Available today starting at $149, the watch is expected to ship to customers sometime after Jan. 2014. The H.O.T. Watch can be tethered to most Android and iOS devices and, like Samsung's Galaxy Gear, can be used to answer and make phone calls.

To talk and listen to calls, you have to cup your hand to your ear, causing the watch to bounce sound waves off of your palm and into your ear. PHTL says this helps keep your calls private, instead of broadcasting them to the rest of the world like the Galaxy Gear does. The water-resistant watch also uses motion controls including waving your hand back and forth as if to say "goodbye" to dismiss a call.

The watch's gesture control functionality allows users to draw different letters on screen to activate various features. Tracing an A for example, opens the watch's apps screen, while drawing a D pulls up the dialer. Swiping across the screen diagonally sends you back to the home screen and swiping right to left lets you navigate backward within apps.

PHTL is selling four versions of the H.O.T. Watch including the $149 basic version, a $159 Edge or Classic version and a $199 Curve edition. The watches differ based on their build materials and designs, with the higher end editions coming in titanium and leather, compared to the plastic the base version is made of. PHTL says the H.O.T. Watch will get you up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge, so you'll be able to leave your charger at home without fear.

Stay tuned for our full review of the H.O.T. Watch. Interested in getting your hands on the watch? Check out the pre-order page for more information.