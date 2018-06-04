Google's Brilliant Pixelbook Is Now $250 Off

Google's Pixelbook is the best Chromebook you can buy. The rarely discounted laptop dropped to $899 ($100 off) back in March, but now Google is taking its svelte laptop to the chopping block one more time slashing the Pixelbook's price down to just $749.

That's $150 cheaper than the March sale and hands-down the best price we've seen for this laptop.

Buy Google Pixelbook on Amazon.com

At 2.5 pounds, the Pixelbook is lighter and thinner than many of its competitors. However, this ultraportable packs an impressive punch with a 12.3-inch 2400 x 1600-pixel touchscreen LCD, 1.2GHz Core i5-7Y57 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

The Pixelbook's display can produce 117 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which beats the 101-percent ultraportable average. The display emits tremendous brightness and the backlit keyboard enables comfortable typing for extended periods.

In terms of performance, it scored a solid 7,927 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test, which again beats the 6,823 ultraportable average. In real world tests, it was able to balance a 1080p YouTube video, a dozen open browser tabs, Slack, Twitter, and Outlook simultaneously without skipping a beat.

Battery life, however, is a tad short at just 7 hours and 43 minutes on our battery test.

If you want the 256GB Pixelbook or the 512GB Pixelbook, Best Buy beats Amazon's pricing with both laptops selling at $949 and $1,399, respectively.

Alternatively, if you're a Prime Student member, you can take an extra 10 percent off the base Pixelbook's sale price and pay just $674. Best Buy has similar student discounts if you have a valid .edu e-mail address.

Google's Pixelbook sale end June 18 at 3am ET.

