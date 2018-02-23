Get the HP Envy 13t w/ 360GB SSD for $820

The HP Envy 13t is a stylish, 2.9-pound laptop that packs all-day power with one of the best keyboards we've tested.

Normally priced at $1,049, the Editors' Choice Envy 13t is currently selling for $819.99 via coupon code "REDEEM86." Even better, HP is letting you upgrade to a 360GB PCIe NVMe SSD for free. (It's worth noting that you'll have to manually upgrade from a 256GB SSD to a 360GB SSD during the checkout process.)

This is better than the configuration we tested in our labs, which was limited to a 256GB SSD. Other specs include a 13.3-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 1.8-GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, and 8GB of RAM.

The laptop's matte aluminum lid and tapered body give it a slim and sexy look. Its keyboard is snappy and responsive, whereas we found the touchpad responded accurately to our multi-touch gestures.

Thanks to its 8th-gen Intel CPU and fast SSD, the Envy 13t scored a 12,225 on our Geekbench 4 test, which is 60 percent higher than the category average. It doesn't top a similarly configured XPS 13, but Dell's laptop also sets you back $1,150 versus the Envy's $819.99 price tag. In terms of battery life, the Envy 13t lasted 9 hours and 46 minutes in our battery test. Overall, it's a solid machine for a student or anyone who needs a machine that can keep up with their daily routine.