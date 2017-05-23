Get Dell's 22-inch S2216M 1080p LCD for Just $95

With its ultra-thin bezel and elegant design, the Dell S2216M looks like the kind of monitor that would cost upwards of $300. However, this 21.5-inch LED backlit LCD is currently on sale for just $94.99. That's $95 off its list price and $50 under Amazon's best price for this LCD.

Buy on Dell

The S2216M uses IPS technology to deliver bold colors and wide 178 degree viewing angles. Its screen has also been treated with a special coating to minimize any glare. For video playback, it features a 6ms response time that should suit Netflix addicts and the casual gamer. In terms of connectivity, you get both VGA and DVI ports.

At just $94.99, the Dell S2216M is a steal for any laptop user in need of a bigger screen. It's on sale for a limited time only, so we recommend you grab one while you still can.