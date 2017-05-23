Get Dell's 22-inch S2216M 1080p LCD for Just $95

With its ultra-thin bezel and elegant design, the Dell S2216M looks like the kind of monitor that would cost upwards of $300. However, this 21.5-inch LED backlit LCD is currently on sale for just $94.99. That's $95 off its list price and $50 under Amazon's best price for this LCD.
The S2216M uses IPS technology to deliver bold colors and wide 178 degree viewing angles. Its screen has also been treated with a special coating to minimize any glare. For video playback, it features a 6ms response time that should suit Netflix addicts and the casual gamer. In terms of connectivity, you get both VGA and DVI ports.
At just $94.99, the Dell S2216M is a steal for any laptop user in need of a bigger screen. It's on sale for a limited time only, so we recommend you grab one while you still can.