Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Drops to $569 with Core i7, 512GB SSD

Dell's Inspiron 15 5000 is proof that you can get a decent, all-around laptop without breaking the bank. Normally priced at $899.99, a high-end configuration of the laptop is now just $569.99 on Dell.com via coupon code "LT300". That's a savings of $330 on a machine that packs a generous 512GB SSD.

The Inspiron 15 5000 houses Intel's latest 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor. The CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM and a generous 512GB SSD. Just the CPU and SSD alone would normally make this laptop cost closer to $800.

Unfortunately, there is one gripe we have with this system. Its 15.6-inch display maxes out at 1366 x 768. We strongly believe that every laptop priced over $200 should have at least a 1080p display. However, if you think you'll be ok with the lower resolution or plan on connecting your laptop to a larger monitor, the low-res display shouldn't be too much of a trade-off.

For connectivity, you have USB 3.0, HDMI, and an SD card reader. There's even a tray-loading DVD drive.

If you want a strong performer and need to save a few bucks, the Inspiron 15 5000 is a solid option. Just keep in mind that Dell's coupon is only valid though May 31.