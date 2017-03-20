Asus Transformer Mini 2-in-1 Now Just $249

The Asus Transformer Mini is an inexpensive 2-in-1 that can last over 10 hours on a single charge. Small and versatile, this pint-size hybrid normally retails for $349, but is currently selling for $249 at the Microsoft Store.

At 1.8 lbs., the Transformer Mini is about as travel friendly as you can get. It can double as a tablet or a miniature Windows 10 laptop with a detachable keyboard. On the rear of the laptop, you'll find the hybrid's Smart Hinge, which gives the hybrid's stepless kickstand a 170- degree range of movement. The Smart Hinge also makes it a solid (and cheaper) alternative to Microsoft's discontinued Surface 3. Also on the rear is a circular fingerprint reader, which is a rare feature on a laptop with this price point.



In terms of power, the Transformer Mini is best suited for unitaskers. That's mainly due to the fact that it houses a 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Its battery, however, goes on for an impressive 12 hours and 8 minutes.

If you want a light hybrid with solid battery life and a bright display, it's hard to pass up the newly discounted Transformer Mini.