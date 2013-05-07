Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom with 16 MP Camera Comes into Focus

Between the cheaper Galaxy Core phone and Galaxy Mega, Samsung is spitting out new phones left and right, and it looks like the company is adding yet another model to its stable. According to PhoneArena, Samsung is readying the Galaxy S4 Zoom, a 16-megapixel camera phone designed to battle devices like the Nokia Lumia 928.

A 16-MP sensor would match the resolution of the Samsung Galaxy camera, which turned heads with its robust feature set but turned consumers off due to its high price. This would be a considerable step up from the 13-MP unit inside the S4. If the name is any indication, we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung finds a way to cram optical zoom capabilities into the handset.

Reportedly, the S4 Zoom will ship with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and Samsung's TouchWiz Nature UX. No word on the processor or RAM as of yet, but other specs might include a 4.3-inch display and 8GB of storage with support for up to a 64GB microSD card. The S4 Zoom is rumored to make a debut sometime this summer.

